Land Rover is already looking ahead to the 2023 model year by announcing a more upmarket version of the Discovery. Called the Metropolitan Edition, the SUV gains a longer list of standard features, several trim-specific design accents, and a suitably upscale price.

Positioned at the very top of the Discovery range, the Metropolitan Edition builds on the existing R-Dynamic HSE model with Bright Atlas-colored accents on the grille and for the hood lettering, Hakuba Silver trim on the lower part of the bumpers, and 22-inch wheels with Gloss Gray paint. It'll take a well-trained eye to tell the Metropolitan apart from the rest of the range, but motorists will know exactly what they're in.

The list of standard features includes a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and power-adjustable third-row seats, a cooler, and a four-zone climate control system. Titanium Mesh trim on the dashboard and on the door panels adds a finishing touch to the look.

Power for the Metropolitan Edition comes from a 3.0-liter straight-six, which works with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to develop 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Land Rover pegs the Discovery's towing capacity at 8,200 pounds, and Advanced Tow Assist technology is available.

On sale now, the 2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition carries a base price of $76,650 including a mandatory $1,350 destination charge. For context, the 2023 Discovery carries a base price of $57,950 once the same destination charge enters the equation. While the Metropolitan gets all of the goodies, Land Rover isn't forgetting about less expensive models. It also announced that, starting for 2023, every Discovery regardless of trim level will come standard with heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, and a Meridian sound system.

