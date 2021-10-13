2023 Honda Civic Type R interior caught in spy photos

Just over a week ago, Honda released photos of a camouflaged Civic Type R, giving us a pretty clear look at the hot hatchback. Now, one of our spy photographers caught a similarly covered prototype in the wild, and got more angles and close-ups of some of the car's details. These shots also give us our first look at the interior.

The interior is definitely the highlight, since we haven't had a peek before. That said, it's kind of what you expect. Most of the interior is the same as a regular Civic, save for a couple of upgraded parts. It has huge, heavily bolstered and vivid red sport seats. We can also make out the Type R logo embroidered in the headrest. It also gets the trademark spun aluminum shift knob and a faux suede steering wheel. There are other red details such as in the stitching and the seatbelts.

As for the outside, we get to see the Type R from a few more angles, but we also get a better look at some of the smaller elements of the design. The whole car has far fewer vents, grilles, scoops and winglets, but it's not devoid of them. There are some little vents on the hood. They actually appear to be open and, thus, functional. The wing is a very different design, too. It sits on a couple of what seem to be little aluminum supports, instead of the whole thing being one big plastic chunk. And at the back, the Type R continues to have three outlets, but now the center pipe is larger than the others.

The new Civic Type R goes on sale next year. It will likely continue to be front-wheel-drive, and will probably continue to use a version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the current model. And as the photos show, it will still come with a six-speed manual transmission.

