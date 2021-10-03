2022 Honda Civic sedan gets a $220 price increase on all trims

Automakers have relentlessly raised prices over the past year, trying to keep their profits in step with the times (and inflation). Honda can't afford to be out of step, having already debuted the 2022 Ridgeline and 2022 Pilot with $400 price bumps across their lineups. But unlike the case with those new-model-year offerings, the Japanese automaker just added a little corrective to the 2022 Civic sedan's MSRP despite the 11th-generation stalwart debuting just seven months ago. Cars Direct got eyes on a letter Honda sent to its dealers with the changes brought into effect on October 1. The damage isn't much, another $200 tacked onto the MSRP and $20 added to the destination charge, taking the latter to $1,015. The new prices for all four trims are:

LX: $22,915

Sport: $24,315

EX: $25,915

Touring: $29,515

For the moment, the revision closes the gap between the sedan and the 2022 Civic hatchback to an even $1,000. We didn't get pricing info for the hatch until late September, so it's possible that model avoids an MSRP realignment for now.

According to Cars Direct, forget about trying to find a 2021 Civic sedan, that inventory "largely sold-out." Buyers might have a hard time getting a 2022 Civic, too; Honda was one of the automakers hit real hard in the third quarter and especially in September. The company's U.S. sales were down 11% for the three months ending September 30 compared to Q3 2019, which includes being down 25% in that last month compared to last year. The automaker told Reuters that its plants had been at 40% capacity in August and September, but it expected production in early October to reach 70%.

