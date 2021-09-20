2022 Honda Civic Hatchback priced and headed to dealers now

Pricing is out for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, and as expected, it’s more expensive than the sedan. Your entry-level model is the LX, which is combined with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a CVT. It starts at $23,915, including the destination charge. That’s $1,220 more than the LX sedan.

For your troubles, the Hatchback features a “sportier driving character” than the sedan, much more utility in the cargo area, and especially slick exterior styling. For those who like to row your own, you can also spec it with a six-speed manual transmission. Three-pedal enthusiasts will be looking at a $25,115 starting price for the Sport trim. And in case you wanted an automatic Sport, it’s the exact same price as the manual at $25,115.

All of the above comes with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but if you want the meatier 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, you’ll need to step up to an EX-L. This trim is only available with the CVT, and it starts at $27,615. Thankfully, Honda offers a manual option with the turbo engine, which is available with the fully-loaded Sport Touring. This top-of-the-line model will run you $30,415, and just like the 2.0-liter Sport trims, the CVT-equipped Sport Touring is the same MSRP as the manual.