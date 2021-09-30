2022 GMC Yukon gets larger screen, standard power sliding console

The 2022 GMC Yukon is falling into line with its big SUV siblings, the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, according to a rundown of new features on Muscle Cars & Trucks. We've already covered the availability of the 6.2-liter V8 on the AT4 trim, and it looks like GMC buyers will have an easier time of it than Chevy buyers who want the 6.2, the engine looking like a standalone option on the GMC.

Inside, the Yukon welcomes the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, replacing the previous eight-inch cluster that had an analogue tach and speedo. A little to the right, the infotainment system will come with Google Automotive built in, obviating the need to pull up Android Auto to get access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store. And just below that, the Yukon Denali makes the power sliding console a standard feature instead of a $350 option.

The big V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque comes with a shiny pair of exhaust finishers, plus 2022 sees the addition of Redwood Metallic paint, some new wheel options, and rocker panels that can be gussied up with illuminated sill plates. The current Yukon offers Max and ProGrade trailering packages, for next year an Enhanced Trailering Technology Package adds a 13-camera trailering bundle with the option for an interior accessory camera for those with enclosed haulers. On the safety side, expect reverse automatic braking to join the list of available driver assistance features.

