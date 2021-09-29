2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban add a few more treats

Next year's Chevy Tahoe and Suburban don't overhaul their formulas, they just try to make the formula more pleasing to a bigger crowd. The big deal is wider availability of the 6.2-liter V8, formerly reserved as the standard engine on the top High Country trim and unavailable anywhere else. Like gaining a new weapon in a first-person shooter, GM unlocked that mill's 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque for buyers on the RST, Z71, and Premier levels.

As we covered in August, however, getting the engine might require other options depending on trim. On the Premier, the V8 is a standalone add-on. RST buyers will need to add the Sport Performance Package. And Z71 buyers seeking the big V8 will need either the Z71 Off-Road Package, or will need a quartet of packages: Off-Road Performance, Off-Road Capability, Max Trailering, and Luxury.

On the Z71, the new electronic limited-slip differential comes in the Off-Road Performance Package, getting better responses out of the rear wheels when the paved road or the unruly dirt gets slippery. Getting this package means getting the Max Trailering and Luxury Packages, too.

The other two engines in the lineup and their availability don't change, being the 5.3-liter V8 with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft, and the 3.0-liter diesel with 277 hp and 460 lb-ft.

Inside, starting with the LT trim and above, the gauge cluster grows to a fully digital 12.3 inches with four preset layouts. Google Automotive has been hardwired into vehicle systems for greater integration of certain apps and services. This extends to voice commands, so even without plugging a phone in, occupants can use Google Assistant's voice control to change the stereo volume, the radio station, or the climate control. These are all things that a button makes a million times easier, but hey, the future — or when you've got a Whopper in one hand and the steering wheel in the other. The 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen carries over, but it will display up to 13 camera views when paired with a compatible trailer and the proper trailering package, the images including a rear trailer view, picture-in-picture side view, and the scene inside a trailer if connected to an accessory camera.

All trims will come equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning as part of the Chevy Safety Assist Suite with five additional driver assistance features, as well as Buckle to Drive. There are five new wheel designs depending on trim, and every Tahoe and Suburban gets three new colors to choose from: Auburn Metallic, Dark Ash Metallic, and Evergreen Gray Metallic.

Actually being able to order some individual options will depend on the chip shortage easing, so reality might diverge from your wishlist when you get to a configurator. The 2022 Tahoe and Suburban commence production at GM's Arlington, Texas facility in October. Pricing will be announced at a later date.