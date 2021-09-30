2022 Chrysler Pacifica gets price hike, starts at $38,160

Mopar Insiders says its Chrysler dealer contacts gave the outlet a glimpse at what's coming for the 2022 model year. The most important change to the Pacifica range — we're not including the Voyager and Pacifica Hybrid in this — is the addition of a front-wheel-drive model to the penultimate Limited and top Pinnacle trims. Both are available only with all-wheel drive at the moment, so the change will lower their MSRPs when next year's models arrive on lots. There are a few price increases, however, so the savings won't be as large as one might wish. Pricing for the range based on info from MI's dealer sources, including the $1,495 destination charge, and the increase compared to 2021, is:

Pacifica Touring: $38,160 ($845)

Pacifica Touring L: $41,785 ($1,170)

Pacifica Touring L AWD: $44,780 ($1,170)

Pacifica Limited FWD: $49,815 (new for 2022, $495 less expensive than the 2021 Limited AWD)

Pacifica Limited AWD: $52,410 ($2,100)

Pacifica Pinnacle FWD: $54,270 (new for 2022, $1,320 less expensive than the 2021 Pinnacle AWD)

Pacifica Pinnacle AWD: $56,865 ($1,275)

Across the range, all the minivans get a rear seat reminder safety alert and the Stellantis Clean Air Filtration System that acts like the minivan's wearing an N95 mask, capturing 95% of particulates in the air including bacteria, allergens, and pollen. Looks like Chrysler's going to start charging for certain exterior colors on a reduced palette. There are ten colors now, all of which are free. Next year there will be seven, and only Bright White, Brilliant Black, and Ceramic Grey will be no charge. Granite Crystal and the new Silver Mist, which replaces Billet Silver, will cost $95. And Fathom Blue and Velvet Red will cost $395.

The entry-level Touring pulls the opposite trick from the Limited and Pinnacle, losing its AWD option. Driving the rear axle cost an extra $2,995 on this trim, perhaps why Chrysler said only 2% of Touring buyers chose the option this year. Next year's Touring gets the Cold Weather Group, with features like heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as standard equipment. That option cost $495 this year and its inclusion might be responsible for the trim's price increase.

The Touring L gets the makes this year's optional $995 Safety Sphere Group standard equipment for next year. That installs features like ParkSense for front, parallel, and perpendicular parking, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Part of the price increase for the Limited is due to making the $1,895 Premium and Safety Sphere Group standard equipment. It adds the parking aids from above as well as a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a 760-watt amplifier. There's a change up top, though, this trim giving up its three-pane sunroof for a dual-pane sunroof. Seems the three-pane roof will be reserved for the Pinnacle trim.

Speaking of which, the Pinnacle will benefit from getting Amazon FireTV equipment standard for the Theater Group – a feature also found on the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee. The $995 Trailer Tow Group gets thrown in, too, giving the minivan the ability to tow up to 3,600 pounds.

Related Video