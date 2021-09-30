2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio get more safety, convenience features

Although the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan and the Stelvio crossover aren't significantly different for the new model year, they do boast a bunch of new features as standard. These include safety, convenience and the odd appearance feature. The trim names have been tweaked slightly, too, and base prices are up from last year.
Leading the new standard features are safety ones. All Giulias and Stelvios now have blind-spot monitoring with emergency intervention, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and front and rear parking sensors. As for convenience, all these Alfas get front and rear heated seats, navigation, wireless phone charging, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Finally, both Alfas get slightly sportier looks with dark trim. The Giulia and Stelvio Sprint and Veloce trims now have standard paddle shifters, and aluminum pedals have been added to select trims.
Speaking of trim levels, the line-up has been slightly tweaked. Veloce replaces the Ti Sport trim level. Sprint still represents the base trim, with the regular Ti focusing on luxury. The Quadrifoglio trims carry on as well. Base prices have climbed for both models, though. The Giulia Sprint increases by $1,940 to $44,445, and the Stelvio Sprint goes up by $2,140 to $46,645. You can find base prices for all Giulia and Stelvio models listed below.
- Giulia
- Sprint: $44,445
- Ti: $47,245
- Veloce: $52,385
- Quadrifoglio: $81,525
- Stelvio
- Sprint: $46,645
- Ti: $52,355
- Veloce: $53,825
- Quadrifoglio: $88,345
