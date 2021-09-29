2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed — 4xe model gets 25 miles of EV range

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has finally arrived. Slotting in alongside the three-row variant that was unveiled earlier this year, the standard two-row model gains essentially the same new tech and features, albeit with less interior passenger and cargo room. It's not all downsides, though, as the two-row model is also the first variant of the Grand Cherokee to incorporate Jeep's new 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. We covered quite a bit of ground with the unveiling of the Grand Cherokee L, so be sure to check that out if you're curious about any of the Grand Cherokee family's newer features. Let's start with the powertrain. As in the Wrangler and Wagoneer, the plug-in hybrid 4xe system comprises a 2.0-liter turbocharged ICE and a 100-kilowatt electric motor (along with a 17.3 kWh battery pack for juice) which together produce 375 total system horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Jeep says it's good for 25 miles of all-electric range (also on par with its other applications), and at launch, it will be the most powerful engine available in the Grand Cherokee, topping the 5.7-liter Hemi V8's 357 horses and the 3.6-liter V6's 293.

The two-row Grand Cherokee is also the most off-road-ready. While it already has a leg up on the three-row thanks to its shorter wheelbase, the five-seater also has the advantage of a dedicated off-road model in Trailhawk, which is to the Grand Cherokee nameplate what Rubicon is to Wrangler and Gladiator, representing the pinnacle of its off-road capability. Trailhawk models with the V6 and V8 get an extra 0.4 inches of ground clearance at the air suspension's max height setting (topping out at 11.3 inches). Trailhawk 4xe models adjust to the same max clearance as the standard Grand Cherokee – 10.9 inches. Standard height for all models is 8.4 inches off the ground. But there's more to Trailhawk than a re-jiggered air suspension. In fact, for 2022, it gains a class-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, allowing for more articulation when things get particularly tricky underfoot. Trailhawks also come standard with all-terrain tires, Jeep's Quadra-Drive II 4WD system with an electronic rear limited-slip differential and the Selec-Terrain drive modes, plus all of the usual trail-ready exterior bits (skid plates, tow hooks, etc.) along with front and rear bumpers designed to improve off-road clearances.