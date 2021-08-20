GM Authority brought to light that the order guides for the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2022 Suburban are now available. There are several noteworthy updates for this generation's second year on the market (standard lane-keeping assist, plus newly available reverse automatic braking and an upgraded 12-inch digital gauge display), the big news is the 6.2-liter V8 will be available on more trims. It will be expanding to the Z71, RST and Premier after only being an option for the top-of-the-line High Country for 2021. The 5.3-liter V8 remains standard, while the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel stays optional.

There's some small print, of course. To get the 6.2 on the Z71 requires ordering the new Off-Road Performance Package. This consists of only the 6.2-liter V8 and quad pipes with stainless steel tips, but it's not that simple. Ordering the Off-Road Performance Package requires also ordering the Off-Road Capability Package, which adds Magnetic Ride Control, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and an electronic limited-slip differential. And we're not finished yet, because ordering the Off-Road Capability Package means also ordering both the Max Trailering and Luxury Packages. Or, buyers can skip the option daisy chain by ordering the already-available Z71 Off-Road Package, which is a package of packages; it's the Luxury, Max Trailering, and Off-Road Capability Packages plus extra seat functionality in all rows and body-colored side mirrors with heating on both sides and auto dimming on the driver's side.

To get the bigger V8 on the RST is at least a little simpler. It means ordering the new Sport Performance Package, which combines the 6.2-liter V8 with Magnetic Ride Control and the quad pipes with stainless steel tips.

Only the Premier trim will make the 6.2-liter V8 a standalone option. This trim already comes with Magnetic Ride Control and the shiny exhaust.

We don't have pricing yet. We expect that will come when GM officially announces the 2022 models.