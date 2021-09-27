2022 Ford EcoSport makes optional 2.0-liter engine standard

This month brought news that Ford would shut down its manufacturing operations in India, and with it, the news that the India-built EcoSport for the U.S. would leave the market in the middle of next year. The EcoSport will continue on sale in Europe, their version built at Ford's Craiova Assembly Plant in Romania. As an ongoing model, it's ripe for updates, and Ford Authority learned the subcompact crossover will make its 2.0-liter engine standard across the range.

Through the 2021 model year, the EcoSport has offered four trims — S, SE, Titanium and SES. The first three come standard with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder making 123 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, all sent to the front wheels. The SES comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 166 hp and 149 lb-ft, and mandatory all-wheel drive. The S, SE, and Titanium can be upgraded to the larger engine and AWD for anywhere between $1,450 and $1,595.

By putting the 2.0-liter in every EcoSport next year, Ford simplifies the lineup and saves money on a model that's gone practically unchanged since the second generation debuted in Europe in 2012. It also makes every EcoSport an all-wheel driver, just like the 2022 Edge lineup.

Sales weren't terrible through the end of last year, the model dipping just 6.4% compared to 2019, moving 60,544 units in 2020. This year, however, the numbers are down 22%. Anyone in the U.S. intending to take an EcoSport home before the lights go out should expect a small price bump from 2021 figures. At the time of writing, a 2021 EcoSport S costs $21,640 after the surprisingly hefty $1,245 destination charge. Putting the 2.0-liter in it takes MSRP to $23,235. Ford told Automotive News it would "continue to serve EcoSport customers with parts, service and warranty support" after the nameplate dies here.

