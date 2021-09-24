2022 Toyota Tundra, Ford Expedition and Detroit's Motor Bella | Autoblog Podcast #697

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. This week they talk about cars they've been driving including the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, Audi SQ7 and the long-term Hyundai Palisade. They also discuss this year's Detroit Auto Show, its outdoor format, and its two big reveals, the 2022 Toyota Tundra and Ford Expedition. They cap things off by helping someone spend their money on a new car.

