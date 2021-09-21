Entering its fourth model year, the 2022 Ford Expedition has received a light but notable refresh, one that includes a couple of new trim levels to appeal to people who either go off-road or stick to the pavement. The exterior changes are fairly modest, consisting mainly of new lighting and an updated grille. The lights themselves blend into the grille, and they're now LED units on all Expedition models. Inside, the dashboard has been revamped to have a lower, wider appearance. It also houses a large, standard 12-inch infotainment screen, which can be swapped for an even bigger 15-inch unit taken from the Mustang Mach-E. The instrument cluster can be equipped with a 12-inch screen, too. Further new features available on the Expedition include an updated rear entertainment system with larger screens, a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist. The latter is standard on the Platinum trim, but available on other trims.

As for the new trim levels, the most interesting is the Timberline. Like the Explorer model that launched the trim, it features some unique styling cues such as orange accents, black wheels and reworked bumpers. It also gets some real off-road upgrades. It sits on 33-inch all-terrain tires, has steel skid plates from the F-150 Raptor, has a limited-slip rear differential and seven driving modes with Trail Turn Assist. The latter is the system available on the Bronco that uses the brakes to lock up the inside rear wheel to enable a very tight turn on loose surfaces. The suspension has been retuned for off-road duty, and with the larger tires, the Timberline has a ground clearance of 10.6 inches, the most of any Expedition model. It of course gets badges on the exterior to announce its feature set, and the interior gets additional little branding touches. It even has a unique Deep Cypress Green leather upholstery available. Powering the Timberline is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.