2019 Goodwood Revival photo galleries | The races and faces of Goodwood

Photos of a bygone era ... that was just last weekend

Sep 18th 2019 at 10:00AM
CHICHESTER, England — We brought you photos of the Goodwood Revival parking lot and the paddock, but those were just the appetizers. Now, it’s time for the racing. Vintage motorsports is what this event is all about, and the photos tell a story that words hardly do justice. From the thunderous fleet of 1920s Bentleys, to the LeMans and Can-Am racers of the 1960s, this event has every niche covered when it comes to classic car racing.

The drivers take it seriously, too. If you enjoyed any of the Goodwood live stream, you would’ve seen these priceless machines rubbing up against each other, slamming into walls and taking the grassy route around corners on many occasions. Everybody wanted to win, even if it meant sacrificing the car on occasion. Hundreds of different automobiles took to the Goodwood Circuit this year, with a crowd of thousands watching the events transpire. Watching the people was almost as good as watching the racing, though:

Just like the cars, it’s traditional for Goodwood Revival attendees to represent the era in celebration. That era is post-WWII racing, with the youngest cars being from the late 1960s (the Bentleys were the exception this year). People dress up in vintage clothing, making the whole event a bit of a fashion show alongside the cars. There are even paid actors that run around and try to make your experience as authentic as possible.

Maybe that sounds a tad gimmicky when you read it, but trust us, it’s amazing. You’ll still see people in casual modern clothing (most of them obviously American), but it’s close to full participation in the illusion. Goodwood goes to great lengths to make sure it feels like a proper step back in time, and we promise you won't be disappointed if you make it there one day.

Until then, enjoy these galleries of images from photographer Michael Shaffer, courtesy Subaru.

  Image Credit: Michael Shaffer
