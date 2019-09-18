CHICHESTER, England — We brought you photos of the Goodwood Revival parking lot and the paddock, but those were just the appetizers. Now, it’s time for the racing. Vintage motorsports is what this event is all about, and the photos tell a story that words hardly do justice. From the thunderous fleet of 1920s Bentleys, to the LeMans and Can-Am racers of the 1960s, this event has every niche covered when it comes to classic car racing.

The drivers take it seriously, too. If you enjoyed any of the Goodwood live stream, you would’ve seen these priceless machines rubbing up against each other, slamming into walls and taking the grassy route around corners on many occasions. Everybody wanted to win, even if it meant sacrificing the car on occasion. Hundreds of different automobiles took to the Goodwood Circuit this year, with a crowd of thousands watching the events transpire. Watching the people was almost as good as watching the racing, though: