GTO Engineering puts a modern spin on the Ferrari California Spyder

England-based GTO Engineering is bringing another vintage Ferrari into the 21st century. After updating the 250 GTO, it unveiled a modern version of the rare California Spyder that can be customized in a wide number of ways.

Ferrari built 106 units of the California Spyder, and GTO's version is based on the 1960 SWB model. It looks just like the original when viewed from the outside; the proportions are extremely accurate and even small design details, such as the turn signal repeaters on the fenders and the chrome trim on the hood scoop, are accounted for.

It's a slightly different story underneath the sheetmetal. GTO Engineering told Autoblog that each build requires a 1960s Ferrari (like a 250 GTE) as a donor car. About 10% of it is retained during the build, meaning you might be in luck if you're searching for used Ferrari bits for an ongoing project — and GTO stresses it doesn't start with a car that could or should be restored. Each aluminum-bodied California Spyder replica is built by hand using GTO's own tooling, a process that takes around 1,500 hours, and small changes are made, like strengthening the sills. These tweaks don't alter the silhouette, but they should be noticeable when you're behind the wheel on a twisty road.

Buyers can personalize nearly every part of the California Spyder, which is par for the course in this segment of the industry. Options include different paint colors, several types of upholstery, and steering wheels ranging from big to small. The à la carte approach continues under the hood, where 3.0-, 3.5-, and 4.0-liter engines are available. GTO makes a four-speed manual transmission standard, but a five-speed unit is available at an extra cost.

GTO Engineering's California Spyder will make its public debut at the Goodwood Revival festival that opens Friday, Sept. 17. Deliveries are scheduled to start later in 2021, and pricing ranges from £750,000 to £850,000 (approximately $1.04 million to $1.18 million) depending on the options chosen, on local taxes, and on the donor car used. While that's not exactly couch change, original roadsters rarely come up for sale and cost significantly more when they do. Gooding & Company sold a 1961 SWB model for $17,160,000 at its 2016 Amelia Island sale.