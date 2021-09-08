Ford denied reports the hybrid version of the 2022 Maverick pickup had been delayed due to the on-going chip shortage. It told Autoblog the fuel-sipping trucklet will be available at launch but just not in dealer inventories.

"Maverick Hybrid will be available at launch," a company spokesperson confirmed via email. Another spokesperson we spoke to added that "both the Maverick Hybrid and EcoBoost will soon be on their way to dealer showrooms, and customers can currently order both trucks from their local dealer."

The rumor is rooted in a document allegedly sent by Ford to its dealers and published by forum Maverick Truck Club. It notes "hybrid orders will not be selected for scheduling" until further notice. It provides no additional details about the issue, but the forum speculates the delay is linked to the chip shortage taking a toll on the industry. What it seemingly does not specify is that the document (whose authenticity hasn't been verified) refers to hybrid inventory orders, not to hybrid retail orders. In other words, hybrid trucks ordered by customers will be built, but none will be sitting on dealer lots. This strategy falls in line with what Ford announced in early August 2021.

Another interesting point mentioned on the document is that the front-wheel-drive Maverick is no longer available with the Trailer Tow Package (53Q). Ford was not able to immediately comment on this point.

Demand for the Maverick has been surprisingly high. Reservations for the compact pickup topped 100,000 in August 2021, about 2½ months after the unveiling, and many are being converted into paid orders.

Related video: