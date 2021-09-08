2022 Genesis G80 is more expensive, adds Sport model with rear-wheel steering

Pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 is out, and it’s up from last year. Plus, further details and pricing are also out for the new-for-2022 G80 Sport model.

Packaging changes for the G80 lineup this year reveal that the only way to get the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is to spring for the new Sport model. All other G80s get the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This is different from last year, since there was no Sport model for 2021. The V6 upgrade was essentially exactly that, but now it’s a model all its own. The mix-up of trims/engines also spells the end of the rear-drive V6 model. For 2022, you can only pair the V6 with all-wheel drive, so conversely the only way to get rear-wheel drive is with the four-cylinder.

The base price for the four-cylinder is up, too, now starting at $49,045, including the destination charge. That’s up $300 over last year’s base price. Getting into a V6 is much more expensive. Since the Sport model is the base V6 choice at this point, and with all-wheel drive being standard, the cheapest 2022 G80 V6 is $4,350 more than last year’s entry point. If you compare similar entry points (both AWD models), the premium you pay for the Sport is less harsh at just $1,200.

For your extra coin, the G80 Sport throws in rear-wheel steering, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, aluminum interior trim, unique three-spoke steering wheel, Sport-specific seat designs and a slightly revised exterior design. The exterior changes include dark glossy chrome trim, a new front fascia, unique wheels and an available Cavendish Red paint option.

You can also spec the G80 Sport with summer performance tires if you so choose. These are only available on the fully decked-out Prestige trim, and will cost you an extra $500. Fully loaded, the G80 Sport Prestige (with the summer rubber) will run you $71,295. Genesis hasn’t said when the new 2022 G80s will be hitting dealer lots, but we suspect it isn’t far from today now that pricing is out.

