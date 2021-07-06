2022 Genesis G80 Sport model shown for the first time

Here’s your first look at the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport. Just as it did before, the Sport model is going to offer a slight increase in driving performance over the standard model. Genesis is making it look the part, too.

Design is the main point for today, as very few details about the car’s performance are available outside of the new photos. That said, Genesis did reveal that it’s adding rear-wheel steering to the Sport. Genesis doesn’t go into detail about its rear-wheel steering system, but does say that it’s designed for “maximizing driving stability.”

About the appearance, though. The main differentiators are in the details. Its grille is darkened with dark glossy chrome to make it look a bit more sinister. The front bumper gets what Genesis is calling a “three-dimensional wing shape” that features a design different from the standard G80 — there’s more grille mesh in the lower bumper. More darkened trim is applied to the headlight bezels and side moldings. Sport-exclusive 20-inch wheels with a “G-Matrix” pattern cover newly black- or red-painted calipers. The rear adopts a new bumper design that integrates a mesh look at the bottom for extra sportiness.

You’re looking at a new, exclusive color for the Sport here, too. It’s called Cavendish Red, and is inspired by the red cliffs of Canada’s Prince Edward Island. Interior color options include Sevilla Red and Black with either gray or red stitching. Other interior changes for the Sport model include a new three-spoke steering wheel design and new trim choices: aluminum, carbon fiber and a diamond-patterned hybrid weaving pattern. Lastly, you’ll have two seat options, one with diamond quilting and one with quilting in a V pattern.

Powertrain and other performance enhancements are staying under wraps for now. Genesis promises more details in the third quarter when it officially launches the G80 Sport.

