Luxury sedans certainly aren't what they used to be in the automotive pantheon, largely supplanted in the buying public's eyes by SUVs. However, a sleek and elegant sedan can still turn heads, and with the 2021 Genesis G80, we think that some swiveling is bound to occur. Though its shape is certainly evocative of the Audi A7, that's not really a bad thing, and there are more than enough unique details to make it something other than a copycat. It's also the first G80 you can't describe as bland, as it presents more reasons than just a low price and long warranty for folks to consider it instead of established segments entries like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

That's particularly the case inside, where Genesis has really stepped things up in terms of quality, technology and a unique design that should definitely stand out during back-to-back test drives of various luxury sedans. It looks and feels special inside. The huge, standard 14.5-inch touchscreen with iPod-like secondary controller stands out in particular for being feature-rich and user-friendly, which is a rarity in luxury cars. There's also tons of space in the comfy back seat, which is a big part of buying a big luxury sedan like the G80.

How it drives is obviously a big part, but to this point, we've only taken a glorified trip around the block in it. The suspension feels as sophisticated behind the wheel as it looks when taking a peek behind the wheels, and the engine specs suggest plenty of oomph, but we'll have to reserve full judgment for later. Still, our brief taste suggests a sedan that should definitely be taken seriously.

What's new for 2021?

The G80 is completely redesigned for 2021 and represents the third generation of a car that began life as the Hyundai Genesis.

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

Admittedly, the G80 we've experienced was a top-of-the-line 3.5T Prestige model with deep blue leather accented in chocolate brown and rich matte-finish wood trim. It really looks sensational. Unique, too, which is definitely something that matters in this high-priced segment. Lower trims are available with different two-tone schemes (see photo gallery below), which may not be as distinctive, but are still quite classy and memorable. In general, we don't anticipate a considerable dropoff in interior quality or ambience between trim levels.

Quality throughout is excellent, with many surfaces covered in a convincing leather substitute, plus that opulent stretch of wood across the dash and on the center console. New switchgear is exclusive to Genesis (no more Hyundai bits and pieces) and everything looks and feels like it belongs in a proper luxury car.

Standard is the new Genesis infotainment system that consists of an immense 14.5-inch touchscreen supported by a center console controller that basically acts like an old iPod thumbwheel. This combination of new-and-old Apple-style control interfaces sure seemed to make sense in our brief, static sampling – touch is great for many functions, but the wheel makes scrolling through songs, contacts or radio stations much easier. We also like that Genesis maintains physical controls for volume, tuning and various menu shortcuts.

As for what it all controls, the feature content is immense but the layout is simple. If there was any area where the G80 is clearly related to a Hyundai it's here, and it's a good thing. Though a tad fancier in appearance (a defused image of nighttime Seoul sits in the background of menus, for instance), its functionality is just as excellent as what you get in the top-of-the-line Sonata. Actually, it's just a bit better due to its two extra inches of screen width.