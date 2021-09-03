We talk trucks: 2022 Nissan Frontier, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Bronco pickup | Autoblog Podcast #694

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. It's mostly about pickup trucks starting with the 2022 Nissan Frontier and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. We even talk about the now cancelled Ford Bronco truck variant. But as a little change of pace, we end with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance hybrid with more than 800 horsepower.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #694

