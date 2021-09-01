Elon Musk says Tesla Roadster delayed, coming next year ... maybe

Nearly four years since its reveal, there's still news trickling out about the second-generation Tesla Roadster. It's still the same kind of news about delays, but hey, news! According to the big Tesla boss Elon Musk, it's coming in 2023*.

2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship.



Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

As you can see, that 2023 date (6 years after its reveal) is assuming everything goes according to plan. We're not sure we can recall anything ever going all according to plan for Tesla. And that was in times that there weren't component shortages and global pandemics.

Also, there's still the little matter of the Cybertruck. Musk previously stated that the Roadster would launch after the truck. The truck is supposed to reach production next year, which would fit with the Roadster timeline. But again, everything has to work out for the Cybertruck launch, and even in normal conditions, we'd be skeptical.

All of this is a long way of saying, the Roadster got delayed, we're not at all surprised, and frankly, it'll probably get delayed again. But hey, prove us wrong, Tesla.

