Hyundai prices the 2022 Kona from $23,375

Hyundai let loose the new design and upgrades for the refreshed 2022 Kona in February, but didn't price the tiny crossover until now. The biggest revisions were the reworked front end, painting the Kona's trademark cladding in body color, new N Line trim, new taillights, and a retuned suspension for improved "linear stability and ride comfort." The automaker's already listed the 2022 Kona pricing on the configurator, but the prices just released are all $200 higher for the internal-combustion-engine models. This is another escalation in the Kona's MSRP since the introduction of the 2021 cars; the base Kona SE started the 2021 model year $1,650 less expensive that it is now.

The former six trims for the ICE models are now four, for now — SEL Plus, Night, and Ultimate have been retired, but the Kona N is on the way. The Kona Electric has lost a trim, the Ultimate, and got a price drop and a price increase on the two remaining trims. On top of that, the destination fee has risen $40, from $1,185 to $1,225 for all Konas. The rundown:

Kona SE $23,375

Kona SEL $24,175

Kona N Line $26,925

Kona Limited $29,675

Kona Electric SEL $35,225 ($3,390 less)

Kona Electric Limited $43,725 ($500 more)

Adding all-wheel drive to the ICE versions runs another $1,500. The Kona SE and SEL are powered by a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a CVT. The N Line and Limited get a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 195 hp and 195 lb-ft, shifting through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Kona Electric uses a single motor putting out 201 hp and 291 lb-ft, able to go up to 258 miles on a charge.

The base infotainment screen for all Konas increases by an inch to eight inches, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is available. There's acoustic glass for the windshield, more insulation everywhere, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay available, as well as wireless charging. The premium audio system switches from Infinity to Harmon Kardon.

