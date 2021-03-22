Rebelle Rally is an intense 2,000-kilometer off-road rally race. During the event, racers are pushed to their limits, enduring harsh conditions while using maps and compasses to navigate the merciless terrain and trying to be the first to reach their destination and win it all.

As the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S., the race sends multiple two-woman teams into the unsympathetic deserts of Nevada and California, where their navigation and driving skills are tested over eight days of grueling off-road competition.

This is not strictly a race for speed, but rather a group tournament that is based on hidden checkpoints, time, and distance traveled. Competitors are required to hit certain checkpoints to increase their score. Each team has the option of using a modified vehicle or a stock car equipped with tools to help them navigate the rough terrain.

The event features two separate race categories based on vehicle type, X-Cross and 4x4, but there's an overall winner, too. Most recently in the 2020 Rebelle Rally, winners Kaleigh Miller and Teralin Petereit beat the competition using a 2020 Jeep Wrangler with 1,427 points, only 28 points more than second place competitors Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley in a Lexus-prepared LX570. The next Rebelle Rally will be held from October 7th to the 16th, 2021. Learn more at Rebellerally.com.

Related Video: