Ford is headed back to the Rebelle Rally in 2021 with a full host of Broncos and new drivers. In case you haven’t heard of it before, the Rebelle Rally is an all-women off-road rally event that takes place over several days of grueling terrain. This year’s competition is taking place out west in the desert, starting near the Hoover Dam and ending at California’s Imperial Sand Dunes.

Last year, Ford was only able to bring the Bronco Sport to the party. Now that the big Bronco is out, though, Ford has both a 2-Door Wildtrak and 4-Door Badlands ready for competition. Professional rally team Shelby Hall (driver) and Penny Dale (navigator) will pilot the 2-Door, and employees of 4Wheel Parts (off-road accessories supplier) will take the 4-Door. Pro off-roaders Melissa Fischer and Cora Jokinen will round out the Bronco crew in a Bronco Sport Badlands.

Both the 2-Door and Bronco Sport will remain stock for the rally, but the 4-Door will be fitted with a bunch of accessories from 4Wheel Parts. That only seems right, as the Bronco is being driven by women who work for the company. The only change the other Broncos will see is the removal of Ford’s Trail Maps and any built-in navigation equipment — part of the competition is being able to navigate through the correct route.

“The No. 1 obstacle at Rebelle is your navigation, but the terrain definitely challenges the vehicles and these competitive women too,” says Jovina Young, Bronco Sport marketing manager. “This is such a great event to showcase what Bronco and these women off-roaders are capable of in the harshest conditions.”

The livery that you see on all three vehicles is inspired by the Bronco 4600, which is a race Bronco that competes in the ULTRA4 off-road race series. This year’s Rebelle Rally kicks off in October, so look for results around that time.

