News of Mercedes suspending sales of the vast majority of its V8-powered cars for the 2022 model year hit the presses about a week ago. However, what wasn’t explained then was the fate of Aston Martins with Mercedes-AMG V8 engines.

Many Aston Martin products are powered by AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine (the M 177 version affecting AMG products), and it’s one of the motors that we reportedly won’t see in Mercedes-AMG products next year. Since AMG is struggling to fit its cars with its own engine, that brings into question Aston Martin’s supply of V8s. Car and Driver got some answers from Aston, though, and the situation in the UK doesn’t appear anywhere near as dire as in Germany.

“Aston Martin confirms that its supply of V8 engines from Aston Martin AG is not affected," an Aston Martin spokesperson told Car and Driver.

So there you have it. Aston’s AMG V8-powered vehicles — Vantage, DB11 and DBX — will supposedly carry on sales without interruption. That’s great news for Aston Martin and any uber-wealthy folks who intend to buy one.

At the same time, Mercedes isn't completely out of the V8 game for 2022. In fact, it's still selling cars that directly compete with Aston Martin: AMG GT Coupe and Roadster. Those Mercedes products use the M 178 version of the AMG V8 and are reportedly unaffected by supply issues.

There’s probably even more to this story as time passes, too. Mercedes has yet to officially acknowledge the stoppage of V8s — we reached out for comment when we published our initial story, but haven’t heard confirmation back yet. When we do, we’ll make sure to update you on what’s going on.

