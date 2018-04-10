2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage First Drive Review | A sportier bark and bite

Aston Martin's 21st century renaissance kickstarted with the DB11 , a high-dollar grand tourer that upped the outgoing DB9 's dynamic envelope while keeping one foot firmly planted in the brand's aesthetically elevated roots. The sequel to Aston's bid for relevancy is the V8 Vantage , a more agile and track-focused two-seater, perennially the company's best-seller that guns for the heavyweight in the segment, the Porsche 911 . With a completely updated design language and laser-like focus on performance, the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage is arguably the most important modern car to come out of Gaydon in... well, forever.Forget everything you know about the late, great V8 Vantage (and its sublime V12 counterpart ). The 2019 model is a completely re-imagined beast, built from the ground up with around a turbocharged engine from an unexpected source. The old Vantage V8's naturally aspirated V8 is gone, and in its place is a Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4-liter V8 producing 503 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque (up from the old 4.7-liter mills' 430 hp and 361 lb-ft). The new donor powerplant receives a re-tuned intake and exhaust to give off a slightly different aural impression that's slightly raspier than the thumpy AMG . Unlike its AMG counterpart, the Aston version adopts a wet-sump oiling system, with the benefits of sitting lower to the ground and improved fuel economy due to the system's slightly reduced parasitic losses. Senior Vehicle Engineering Manager Craig Jamieson says that his team's learnings developing the wet sump system in the V12 Vantage enabled them to fine tune this setup for track duty.The engine mates to the ubiquitous ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox, which comes equipped here with stationary paddle shifters. Power is routed through Aston's first use of an electronic differential at the rear transaxle, which helps achieve a balanced 50/50 weight distribution. Seventy percent of the bonded aluminum chassis, which is derived from the DB11 's, is unique to Vantage. Its dry curb weight is 3,373 pounds (a more standard wet curb weight wasn't available at press time), and it'll sprint to 60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 195 mph.Though much of the Vantage's design direction comes from the obvious decision to depart from the brand's bygone era, a few choices were informed by function – most controversially, those squinty LED headlamps which some detractors have slammed as being "Mazda-like". Aston says that in addition to the reduced frontal surface area that cuts aerodynamic drag, the beady lamps utilize a smaller housing that enables the big 20" wheels clad in 255/40 rubber to more closely hug the wheel well. Encounter a Vantage in the wild and you'll notice that while its titanium grille retains Aston's familiar shape, there are plenty of new unexpected elements throughout: a functional side gill, more aggressive side sills and rear diffuser, and a dramatic tail. "Elegant," that hackneyed term so typically associated with the Aston Martin brand, might not be the first word to come to mind after laying eyes on the Vantage. But in this case, it's arguably more fitting that the Vantage will inspire words like "striking," "provocative," and "controversial."Climb inside and you're met with a more handsome, functionally focused interior than any Aston before it. Gone are the familiar circular "PRNDL" buttons laid out in a straight line, replaced by a chevron shape that feels less decorative and more functional. Though the 8-speed automatic is currently the only available gearbox, three-pedal fanboys will rejoice that there's a small space in center tunnel where CEO Andy Palmer promises a manual gearbox will reside as an option. Though not quite as precious as a DB11, the Vantage's cockpit still retains plenty of thoughtfully finished details, from top-stitched leather armrests and knee pads to assertively trimmed Alcantara and carbon fiber accents. The cockpit is buttoned-down and functional, as is the low-pitched thrum from the tailpipes when the powerplant is stirred via the centrally positioned engine start/stop button.

Even though a heavy downpour soaked the car's launch in Portugal, the Vantage's performance on rain-slicked roads and the Algarve International Circuit (aka, Portimão) revealed quite a bit about the newest Aston's performance envelope. For starters, the V8's torque feels fat and copious, a sensation which becomes amplified in wet conditions. I used the Sport Plus mode (between Sport and Track) during my first session at the Algarve Circuit, and when the rear wheels broke traction, they did so with a slide followed by a (sometimes) violent catch. Keeping Sport Plus mode but switching to ESC's less restrictive track mode makes for a far less harrowing, and more informative track experience. The electric steering provides good feedback – not quite as communicative as the 911 Carrera GTS, one of the Vantage's benchmarks, but still quite good.