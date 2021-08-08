2022 Ford Bronco color leak suggests three new hues on the way

The Ford Bronco heads into its second production year in 2022, and we know there are changes coming — the exterior color palette has been a subject of conjecture on forums and Twitter questions between Bronco enthusiasts and Ford reps all year. A Bronco6G forum member named Brice posted what he believes is a leaked image of the 2022 Bronco range. The eight colors on the screenshotted image are Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, Area 51, Carbonized Gray, Cactus Gray, Race Red, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Oxford White. The 2021 Bronco offers 11 colors — the forum image has left off Antimatter Blue, Rapid Red, and Velocity Blue. For a few reasons, assuming this is accurate, we believe the screenshot is a list of just the carryover colors for the next model year.

The first reason is that none of these colors are new, and culling three color choices without replacement, on what is still an enormously popular vehicle, is top five in the list of 101 Things Not To Do. The second is that the lineup doesn't have anything in the blues, a nearly unthinkable scenario to contemplate The Blue Oval allowing next year. The final reason is that Ford has admitted there are new colors coming. When a Bronco shopper asked if Cyber Orange would carry into 2022, Ford rep Mike Levine responded, "Not sure if Cyber Orange will still be available for MY22. New colors come in when others go and there are new colors coming in 2022." Back in January, the Bronco Nation forum posted, "We have confirmed from Ford that a new green is coming for MY22." Since that's the forum started by Ford's own PR agency, it's possible this is reliable intel. And since we also know that there's a performance Bronco coming that's thought to be named Warthog, we think it likely some new feral hue will join at least one shade of blue for next year. Stay tuned.

Brice also claims to have found a leaked 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 color palette. That one features 13 colors, two more colors than are offered on the 2021 GT500, and there's a huge overhaul if this is accurate. Five of the current colors disappear: Antimatter Blue, Ford Performance Blue, Grabber Yellow, Twister Orange, and Velocity Blue. Seven new colors join the party: Atlas Blue, Code Orange, Cyber Orange Metallic, Dark Matter Gray, Eruption Green, Grabber Blue, and Oil Slick Blue-Purple. Those latter seven would accompany the carryover colors Carbonized Gray, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, Race Red, Rapid Red, and Shadow Black.

With both vehicles expected to head to dealers in the next couple of months, it shouldn't be long before we know the real situation.

