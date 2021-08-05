2022 Hyundai Tucson earns highest IIHS safety award

In addition to becoming larger, offering more powertrains including hybrid ones, and receiving more striking styling, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson also performed better in IIHS safety testing. It received the organization's highest commendation, the Top Safety Pick +, whereas the previous model got the award without the "+." That award even applies to all versions of the crossover, thanks to adequate headlights.

In crash tests, the Tucson earned the best "Good" rating in every category. It also received the top "Superior" rating for all crash prevention tests for both standard and optional systems. The headlights on the top-trim Tucsons were given the Good rating, too, while the standard headlights were rated "Acceptable." Child seat anchor access was rated "Acceptable."

The Tucson is one of a relatively short list of small crossovers to get a Top Safety Pick + rating. Others with the award include the Ford Bronco Sport, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester and Volvo XC40.

