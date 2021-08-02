Lincoln Aviator concept takes a shine to Shinola

At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Lincoln is displaying a special Aviator concept that was created in collaboration with the Detroit-based Shinola brand of watches and accessories. The SUV features unique exterior design elements, but the most eye-catching aspects are found in the cabin.

The interior is awash in Shinola's whiskey-colored leather, which for once in an automobile actually looks like real cowhide. The rich, brown hue contrasts sharply with off-white cloth seat inserts and more off-white on the dash and door panels. Tying the two colors together is a neat center stripe on the seats that is another Shinola signature design element. The dash and center console also are adorned with a metal mesh trim, said to be inspired by Shinola watch bands.

The exterior, meanwhile, is finished in pearl white, similar to Shinola's mother of pearl watch faces. The wheels and grille insert are matte copper.

For now, the Aviator Shinola concept is just a design exercise. But a good portion of the Lincoln brand's recent comeback can be attributed to its emphasis on interior design, and specifically, an imaginative use of color and materials. So, we could see Lincoln making a collaboration like this official. After all, they've done it before. A Shinola Aviator is just the hipper, modern version of the same idea that sold the Continental Mark V back in the day, as the commercial below reminds us.