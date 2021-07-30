Regular-cab, short-bed Chevy Silverado Trail Boss pickup looks great

For all the wild popularity of full-size pickups, there's one configuration that U.S. buyers are no longer offered: the regular-cab, short-bed truck. Interestingly, however, GM still does make this configuration, and both the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are offered with it — in the Mexican market. That body style, however, is available solely in ultra-basic work-truck form. But a custom wheel shop, JC Wheels in the Mexican city of Culiacán, has converted one of these Silverados to Trail Boss trim, and we're digging the result.

The sporty shorty Silverado Trail Boss comes to our attention via GM Authority, after the shop posted it on their Instagram feed. The shop added a 3-inch lift, assist steps, Chevy alloy wheels, a Trail Boss front fascia including red tow hooks, and Trail Boss badging. They also added dark window tint, which seems like a good idea in sunny Mexico.

In the U.S., the Silverado Trail Boss isn't offered at all in regular-cab form; it only can be had as a double cab or a crew cab, the latter with a choice of a short bed or standard bed. But size is often a hindrance for trucks that actually get driven on trails, where this regular-cab, short-bed variant's smaller wheelbase would be an advantage. Beyond that, the Trail Boss upgrades keep this configuration from looking like a basic-spec machine.

That's even more true of the same outfit's previous efforts: the conversion of the GMC Sierra regular-cab, short-bed pickup into a Denali.

With so many buyers choosing pickups as personal-use vehicles, it's not hard to think that this configuration could find an audience here. But the key would be to do as this Mexican firm has done and offer it in the desirable off-road and luxury trims, rather than as a basic work truck. Would you buy one? Sound off in the comments below.

The next step would be to use this configuration as the basis of a full-size, two-door SUV, in the mold of the classic Chevy K5 Blazer and GMC Jimmy.