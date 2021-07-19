2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss adds 3.0-liter diesel option

Order books just opened for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which, in case you hadn't heard, is almost unchanged compared to the 2021 Silverado. The overhauled Silverado and GMC Sierra that we caught in spy shots several times last year and were expected to launch this year have been delayed. Until that pickup gets here, Chevrolet and GMC will add "Limited" to the names of the Silverado and Sierra. Fleet guides for next year's truck show the official model name as Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD. There are a few interesting features coming next year, though, like the Multi-Flex tailgate joining the options list for Silverado HD trucks. GM Authority also reports that the 2022 Silverado LT Trail Boss adds the 3.0-liter oil-burner with 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque as a third engine option, which should be a big treat for the off-roading crew.

Whereas the GMC Sierra AT4 already offers the 3.0-liter diesel, the Silverado LT Trail Boss only offers the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s, both bolted to GM's ten-speed automatic transmission. Then there's the Custom Trail Boss that adds the 4.3-liter V6 as an option, and it and the 5.3-liter V8 only get 6-speed automatics. At the moment, Silverado trims that offer the Duramax charge a $1,045 for it over the 5.3-liter V8. If that gap holds true for next year, the diesel will just about evenly split the price difference between the LT Trail Boss with the 5.3 and the 6.2.

Elsewhere in the range, Driving.ca said Canadian fleet guides show the 4.3-liter V6 and lower-spec 5.3-liter V8 with Active Fuel Management (AFM) instead of Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) disappearing from next year's base Silverado WT. To clarify, AFM only shuts off half the cylinders in certain conditions, whereas DFM constantly adjusts how many cylinders are firing all the time. As it stands, that would leave the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder as the only engine option. However, those other two mills were the only ones left in the lineup that shift through a six-speed transmission, making it possible that they'll rejoin the options list with at least two more gears to choose from.

It's not clear if GM will sell the Limited models alongside the majorly upgraded 2022 Silverado. The automaker did just that a few years ago, selling the previous-gen truck as a Limited trim alongside the then-new, current-gen. It certainly wouldn't be the only company to do so, either. Ram still sells the previous-generation Ram 1500 with the "Classic" designation. The Silverado with the much needed much improved interior is expected to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023, packing exterior styling tweaks and the Global B electronic architecture that should seriously enhance the pickups tech offerings and will enable Super Cruise.

