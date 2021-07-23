Alpha Motor Corporation Superwolf shows off crew cab and accessories

The parade of Alpha Motor Corporation variants continues with the Superwolf. It's the four-door, crew cab version of the brand's proposed electric pickup truck, and it's another attractive design. This one also shows off a variety of accessories including some we haven't seen before.

The big news here is that the Superwolf has four full doors and much more space for two rear seat occupants. This comes courtesy of a longer wheelbase, rather than a shortened bed. As such, it still has a bed length of 5 feet, 5 inches, which can be enlarged with an available bed extender. Aside from the extra doors and length, the Superwolf looks pretty much like its slightly smaller brethren.

Alpha Motor Corporation also showcased a variety of brand-name accessories on this model, too. Included are Rigid Industries LED lighting, KMC wheels, a Heimplanet storage box and a Mountain Top roll-top bed cover. Another accessory we haven't seen shown on an Alpha model yet is a set of tube doors. These doors give the Alpha an open-air feeling akin to the Jeep Wrangler. Or perhaps the Gladiator would be a more apt comparison.

Alpha says the Superwolf will come with dual motors and provide a 0–60 mph time of 6.5 seconds. The company also plans to include a 75- to 85-kWh battery pack with an estimated range between 275 and 300 miles. Towing capacity is expected to be 6,724 pounds. These are all company estimates at the moment.

The company is taking reservations for the Superwolf right now. Pricing is estimated to be between $48,000 and $56,000. Alpha has said before it aims to put its vehicles into production in 2023, so bear that in mind, along with the fact that we haven't seen a running version of their vehicles yet.

