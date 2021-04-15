Alpha Wolf+ electric pickup adds space for friends, if only just

Another month, and another rendered product from Alpha Motor Corporation is revealed. This time it's the Wolf+, which is basically just an extended-cab version of the Wolf electric pickup truck it showed last month. The stretched cab features rear-hinged half-doors for easier access to the forward-facing rear seats. The bed length is the same at 5 feet, 5 inches. It also shows off a roof basket and sport bar with off-road lights, and solar panels. You can also see the connection to the other proposed Alpha models back to the Ace coupe.

Alpha does quote slightly different specs for the Wolf+ compared to the regular Wolf. The estimated 0-60 mph time is a few tenths quicker at 5.9 seconds. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system is available like the regular model, but the single-motor version is rear-drive instead of front-drive. The only range given is 275 miles, unlike the 250 or 275 mile ranges for the regular Wolf.

We think the Wolf+ looks pretty darn cool, just as we've thought with all the other Alpha Motor Corporation products. We hope we won't have to wait too long to see one of the company's cars take shape in reality instead of just renderings. The company has said that it plans on delivering vehicles no sooner than 2023. You can place a reservation, though, and the Wolf+ will be priced between $40,000 and $48,000, though those are just estimates for now.

Related Video: