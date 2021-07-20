2022 GMC Acadia gets small changes, price hike

GMC put conspicuous effort into the 2020 Acadia, adding a few more embellishments this year. For 2022 the Acadia gets another nuanced rework, the most important change being the elimination of both the base SL trim and the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The Acadia SLE, the next trim level up from the SL, this year offers the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 in front-wheel-drive guise. Next year, the only engine available for the front-driver SLE will be the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The spec rearrangement jacks up the Acadia's barrier to entry to $35,995 for the new base model, a $5,000 increase over 2021.

There's some give-and-take in the details to even out the exchange. Buyers this year needed to step up to the SLE in all-wheel-drive trim to get access to the 2.0-liter, which started at $38,295, and keeps that price for next year. But SLE pricing only goes up by $900 to swap the 2.0-liter for the 2.5-liter, not much money for a lot more power. The 2.5-liter produces 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque, the 2.0-liter makes 230 hp and 258 lb-ft.

One more cut sees the Acadia AT4 with the five-passenger cabin struck from the menu, six- and seven-passenger seating the only choices. And one more swap sees the $495 Red Mahogany Metallic premium exterior paint replaced by the $495 Light Stone Metallic. Upgrades include new 18- and 20-inch wheel designs, and all 2022 Acadias get the Pro Safety Plus package standard. That installs driver assistance features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, IntelliBeam headlights, Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. And Traction Select, GMC's name for road surface and terrain modes, is also standard across the lineup.

The 2022 Acadia entered production at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee plant at the end of last month, the configurator is live now.

