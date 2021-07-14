2022 VW GTI and Golf R pricing revealed at Chicago Auto Show

Volkswagen already announced — and we’ve already driven — both the 2022 GTI and 2022 Golf R, and today pricing for the two hot hatches is revealed. The pair haven’t had their full U.S.-specific reveals either, so that’s happening in Chicago today, too.

GTI

We’ll start with the 2022 GTI. The base trim is an S, and it starts at $30,540 when paired with a manual transmission. Tack on the DSG dual-clutch automatic, and you’re looking at $31,340. The base car is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels and “Scalepaper Plaid” heated seats. A few upmarket features can be found on the base car, including rain-sensing wipers, heated steering wheel, wireless charging and VW’s full IQ Drive suite (driving assistance features). It also comes with VW’s older MIB3 infotainment system with an 8.25-inch touchscreen, not the new Discover Pro infotainment with its larger 10-inch touchscreen.

The middle trim is the SE, and it starts at $35,290 for the manual, or $36,090 for the DSG. This trim adds plenty of extra equipment, including a sunroof, adaptive (cornering) headlights and fog lights, illuminated front grille, keyless entry, Harman/Kardon audio, the 10-inch Discover Pro infotainment and road sign recognition. You also gain the option to add leather/cooled seats (cooled in front only) with a power driver seat for $1,225 extra. Additionally, glossy black-painted 18-inch wheels add $395.

A top-of-the-line Autobahn starts at $38,990 for the manual or $39,790 for the DSG. VW kept it under the $40,000 mark, but only barely. This model gets you some highly desirable options like 19-inch wheels with summer tires and VW’s DCC adaptive dampers. Unfortunately, it’s the only way to get those two performance options that we’d wager many buyers might want. In addition to these items, VW includes leather seats (cooled front and power driver’s seat), heated rear seats, leatherette interior trim, three-zone auto climate control, head-up display, auto high beams and Park Assist.

Golf R