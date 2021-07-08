Polestar 2 experiment for Goodwood is a high-performance hill climber

Polestar renewed ties with its racing heritage by building an experimental, high-performance version of the Polestar 2 and entering it in the annual Goodwood Hill Climb. While the EV is a prototype, it could spawn a production model.

"We want to flex our muscles and explore opportunities," explained company boss Thomas Ingenlath.

Engineers started the project with an all-wheel-drive, twin-motor 2 and cranked the drivetrain's output up to 476 horsepower, a 68-horsepower increase over the regular-production model. Akebono six-piston front brake calipers borrowed from the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 coupe (which is on its way out of the range) were added to keep the extra power in check. Suspension upgrades are part of the transformation as well. Polestar notes the front and rear springs are 80% and 40% firmer, respectively, and that the experimental 2 is fitted with three-way adjustable Öhlins dampers.

Finally, a carbon fiber strut bar from a Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered and a custom-built rear strut bar increase the fastback's structural rigidity. These are significant modifications that should noticeably improve handling.

Lower and wider than stock, the electric hill climber stands out visually with redesigned bumpers on both ends, a body-colored grille, and 21-inch wheels also sourced from the 1. It's finished in Snow Matte with a contrasting Magnesium Matte racing stripe. It looks like a sports sedan, and nothing about it screams "prototype." In photos, it looks surprisingly polished for a car clearly presented as an experiment built to test an assortment of parts.

With that said, Polestar hasn't commented on what's next. Our crystal ball tells us that, if it's racing up the hill at Goodwood, there's a strong chance it's at least being considered for production. If launched, it will slot at the top of the range, on the opposite end of the spectrum from the front-wheel-drive variant released in 2021. When it could arrive is up in the air; Polestar is busy bringing its first crossover — which will be built in America — to production.

Interestingly, there may be a second high-power Polestar 2 in the pipeline.

"For a few months, I have enjoyed driving another experimental 2, nicknamed Beast, around our Gothenburg campus, which inspired the team to come up with this version for Goodwood," hinted Ingenlath.