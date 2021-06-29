Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X recalled for suspension defect

General Motors has recalled 380,498 vehicles due to rear suspension toe link adjusters that may not have been tightened properly, which could result in a loose toe link. The vehicles affected by the recall are Cadillac SRX crossovers built between 2010 and 2016, and Saab 9-4X crossovers built in 2011 and 2012. A loose toe link could cause instability while driving, especially at highway speeds.

This recall follows up an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after it received complaints from SRX drivers of uncontrolled swaying while driving. According to the agency, two incidents led to a crash. It's possible that improper procedures for tightening a toe link nut during four-wheel alignments may have resulted in corrosion and thread wear on the adjustable portion of the link.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to park their crossovers if they experience certain Malfunction Indicator Lamp warnings on the dashboard or if they feel unusual steering behavior while driving. According to the official NHTSA recall notice, dealers will replace the adjustable toe link with a non-adjustable one at no charge. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners of affected vehicles on August 9, 2021. Alternatively, owners can call Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or Saab customer service at 1-800-955-9007 and reference recall number N212340980.

This is the second time many of these vehicles have been recalled for problems with the rear toe links. Back in September of 2014, GM announced that it would recall 290,241 vehicles that included SRX and 9-4X models because a "nut in the rear suspension toe adjuster link may not be torqued to the proper specification."