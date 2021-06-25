Lordstown Motors and Lucid Motors update | Autoblog Podcast #684

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Yahoo Finance Senior Producer/Reporter Pras Subramanian. Jeremy just visited the Lordstown Motors factory in Ohio and reports back amidst turmoil within the company. Our hosts also talk about another EV startup, Lucid Motors. Pras reviews the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. Jeremy opines that despite the shift to electrification, now is the time to enjoy the gas-powered car of your dreams. Finally, they reach into the Autoblog mailbag for an update on a previous Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #684

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com

Review the show on Apple Podcasts

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related Video: