2022 Honda Civic Si seems to be sedan-only

With the Civic coupe going away, some people were holding out hope that the eleventh-generation 2022 Honda Civic hatchback would get an Si variant. That was supported in part by manufacturing of the hatch coming to America, as the Si was only offered on North American-built Civics. Unfortunately, Honda Canada says the next Civic Si will be sedan-only.

Hi Malleweg, there will only be a Sedan version of the Si. — Honda Canada Inc. (@HondaCanada) June 24, 2021

The company made the statement on Twitter, and CivicXI.com alerted us to the post. The company told a hopeful poster plainly that the sedan would be the only body style to get the Si treatment. We've reached out to a representative from Honda in the U.S. to be sure it's not just a country-specific quirk, and we will update with their statement.