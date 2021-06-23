The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback is joining its sedan sibling in unveiled glory. And unsurprisingly, it mostly looks like the sedan, at least until you get to the rear. But besides the different rear-end treatment, the Civic hatch boasts a manual transmission, making it the enthusiast's choice, at least until the Si and Type R are launched.

On the outside, the hatchback is identical to the sedan right up to the rear. They even share the 1.4-inch longer wheelbase. But the hatchback is 4.9 inches shorter overall, and that all comes out of its tail. And speaking of that tail, it gets completely different lights, and they incorporate some of the wrap-around look of the dearly-departed Civic coupe. The rear bumper also features stylish integrated exhaust outlets and a faux diffuser design.

Unlike the previous generation, the new Civic hatchback gets two engine choices. On the LX and Sport, it gets the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. Move up to the EX-L or the Sport Touring, and you get a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Both engines can be paired with a CVT, and the trims with Sport in the name can be fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. Sport and Sport Touring models with the CVT get paddle shifters and a toggle for switching between economy, normal and sport drive modes. Honda notes a variety of small tweaks to the engine and chassis, such as VTEC being used on the exhaust cam of the turbo engine, the chassis being 19% stiffer than before, and other tweaks to improve steering feel and shifter quality. It should also be quieter with additional sound deadening.

The interior is naturally shared with the sedan. The LX, Sport and EX-L get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch instrument display with an analog speedometer. The Sport Touring upgrades to a 9-inch infotainment screen and a 10.2-inch all digital instrument panel.. It also picks up wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and the excellent 12-speaker Bose sound system we experienced in the sedan.

Production of the hatchback starts later this year at Honda's factory in Greensburg, Ind. Pricing hasn't yet been announced.

