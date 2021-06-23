2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT final EPA range estimates are higher than predicted

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition finally have official EPA range ratings, and they beat Ford’s original estimates by a wide margin.

When Ford dropped final power specs and features for the GT version of the Mach-E, it claimed a 250-mile range for the standard GT and 235-mile range for the GT Performance Edition. Final EPA testing sees the official range for the GT rise to 270 miles, and the GT Performance Edition to 260 miles.

Those boosted figures of 20 and 25 miles respectively are even bigger jumps than we were expecting from Ford’s conservative estimates. Even the difference between the standard GT and GT Performance Edition is narrower than what Ford originally predicted.

These new numbers put it toward the top of the Mustang Mach-E lineup when it comes to range, too. The California Route 1 trim still wins at 305 miles of range, but the GTs best both the Standard Range Select models. Plus, the base GT ties the Premium Extended Range all-wheel-drive model at 270 miles. The GT isn’t terribly far off the Tesla Model Y Performance either, as that model is currently rated for 303 miles of range.

As a quick reminder, the Mustang Mach-E GT is fitted with dual motors that combine to produce 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. The Performance Edition ratchets that up to 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque. Plus, the Performance Edition is fitted with grippier Pirelli summer tires.

You’ll be able to go home from the dealership with the base GT for $61,000, or take the Performance Edition for $66,000. The full $7,500 federal tax credit still applies. Ford promises that deliveries will begin this fall.

