Gaming Roundup | 'Need For Speed' games pulled from online stores

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

Several 'Need For Speed' games pulled

As of May 31, "Need For Speed" publisher EA has decided to indefinitely remove "Need For Speed Carbon," "Need For Speed Undercover," "Need For Speed Shift," "Need For Speed Shift 2: Unleashed" and "Need For Speed The Run" from online marketplaces. The announcement was made on the very day the games were slated to be removed via a post on the Need For Speed subreddit. In addition, all of the aforementioned games' individual in-game stores have also been shut down as of May 31, and online services for the games as a whole will cease on August 31.

The games are still playable if you already own them, but it's now impossible to legally acquire them digitally. While this is a bit of a gut-punch to old-school NFS fans and game preservationists alike, it's not exactly surprising given EA's baffling history of anti-consumer behavior. It's understandable that things like automotive brand and music licenses expire over time, which may be the catalyst for this decision, but to give players less than 24 hours of warning to purchase the games before they're gone forever is just silly.

If you don't own one of these games already and don't want to lose the ability to play it in the future, we'd suggest trying to find a physical copy in a local video game shop or even checking eBay.

'Very Very Valet' has launched for the Nintendo Switch

"Very Very Valet" is a couch co-op party game centered around the idea of working as a valet in the most chaotic of situations. It's a colorful, family-friendly game with a cute muppet-like aesthetic. If you'd like to learn more, check out the launch trailer below, or you can pick the game up for yourself right here.