Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news a monster acquisition was announced and Rocket League has some cool new customization options.

EA is acquiring Dirt, Project Cars, and F1 developer Codemasters for the gargantuan sum of $1.2 billion

In a move that will almost certainly be bad for racing game fans, it was announced this week that EA will acquire Codemasters for $1.2 billion. EA is known for such shenanigans as littering their games with an unprecedented amount of micro-transactions, re-releasing identical versions of the same game multiple years in a row (FIFA '20 to FIFA '21), at full price, intending to intentionally confuse and take advantage of their customers, and squandering licensing agreements for some of the biggest entertainment properties to ever exist in history. Codemasters, on the other hand, makes some of the most popular racing games out right now, releasing Dirt 5, Project Cars 3, Fast & Furious Crossroads, and F1 2020 this year alone. Of course, we won't know what this deal means for the future of those games for quite some time, but we're keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for the best. If you want to learn a bit more about how it all went down, check out our story on the deal from earlier this week.

Rocket League is adding officially licensed car decals for all 32 NFL teams

Speaking of beloved game developers getting acquired by much larger organizations, Rocket League has announced that they've added decals featuring all 32 NFL teams to the game, likely thanks to the influence of parent company Epic Games, who acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix just last year. This is an unexpected surprise, and a welcome one for football fans. You can purchase the pack for a limited time in-game for 800 "credits." For reference, you can purchase 500 in-game credits for $5, so the actual price for the pack comes out to around $8, more or less. If you're interested in the pack, though, you'll have to act fast. For some reason, the decals will only be available until December 28th.

Related Video: