Ford will open its first Bronco-themed off-road driving school in Central Texas on June 28. Called Off-Roadeo, the day-and-a-half-long training course will teach select Bronco Sport owners and Bronco reservation holders how to make the most of their crossover or SUV off the beaten path regardless of whether they're beginners or experts.

Owners and owners-to-be who trek out to Horseshoe Bay, a town about 50 miles west of Austin, will be given the opportunity get one of Ford's newest off-roaders muddy on 50 miles of trails created specifically for the event. Rock crawling, high-speed blasts across the desert, and trail riding are on the menu. Central Texas is one of the Bronco's natural habitats; it's the kind of terrain the SUV was designed for, and it's also where herds of wild broncos roam.

Attendees will start their day by taking a 90-minute course that will teach them about the various off-road goodies packed into the Bronco, like front and rear differential lockers, Trail Control, the Terrain Management System, and the 360-degree camera. Guides will also go over proper trail etiquette and how to use recovery equipment. Armed with this knowledge, participants will then be let loose on a series of two- and four-hour adventures through nature.