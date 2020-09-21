Jeep has created a driving school called Adventure Academy to show owners how to explore the great outdoors without getting stuck in a rut. It's open to all motorists who own one of the brand's four-wheel-drive models, whether it's a CJ-5 or a Gladiator, and Jeep notes the courses are tailored to suit all skill levels.

Held at off-road parks in three states, the driving school will teach owners the basics. They'll learn how the four-wheel drive system works, how to prepare their vehicle for a trip in the wilderness, how to properly read terrain, plus different driving techniques, trail etiquette, and safety tips.

Instructors from Jeep Jamboree, a company that has organized off-road trips since 1953, will teach the courses. Jeep said it will keep classes small to ensure participants have time to learn hands-on and ask questions. Don't stress if you've never left the pavement; the firm expects 50% of participants will be off-roading for the first time.

Autoblog learned the Adventure Academy is open to all Jeep vehicles regardless of whether they were built two weeks or 50 years ago. Anything goes as long as it's equipped with four-wheel drive.

Jeep's calendar lists three events in 2020. The first one will take place October 2-4 at the Holly Oaks Off-Road Vehicle Park in Holly, Michigan. The Southern Missouri Off-Road Ranch in Seymour, Missouri, will hold the second one October 9-11. Finally, enthusiasts on the West Coast will have the opportunity to learn more about their SUV's capabilities October 16-18 at the Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area in Hollister, California. Pricing for a one-day session starts at $99, but you need to bring your own Jeep.

That figure includes all necessary permits and land-use fees, coffee, lunch, and Jeep merchandise. Participants are allowed to bring one guest, but taking a pet along for the ride is strongly discouraged. And, significantly, attendees are responsible for keeping their car on four wheels and dent-free; Jeep won't cover damage.

