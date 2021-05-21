Podcast

Volvo S90 Recharge, Lexus RX 350 and spring beer picks | Autoblog Podcast #679

We also discuss the current state of BMW's coupes and the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser

May 21st 2021 at 12:00PM

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They start off discussing the Volvo S90 Recharge and wonder out loud why the brand's plug-in technology isn't also offered with a wagon body style. They then discuss the Lexus RX350 and why it's likely an ideal premium crossover for a large percentage of buyers.

From there, Greg and Jeremy cover some recent news items, including the current state of BMW's coupes and rumors that Toyota's next Land Cruiser will lose its V8 engine in favor of a turbocharged V6. Then it's time to go over some of our current favorite spring beers before turning to the mailbag and spending some listener's money.

Autoblog Podcast #679

