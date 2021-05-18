Toyota Land Cruiser leak details a downsized engine range

Toyota is keeping its lips sealed about the next-generation Land Cruiser, but we have a relatively accurate idea of what to expect from the body-on-frame off-roader thanks to a growing number of leaks. The latest indiscretion takes the form of internal documents posted on Instagram that reveal the engine options that will be available at launch.

Called 300-Series internally, the next-generation Land Cruiser will reportedly surf the downsizing wave sweeping across the industry and ditch its predecessor's V8 in favor of a V6. It's a turbocharged, 3.5-liter unit, according to Instagram user Land.Cruiser.300, and it's tuned to develop 409 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 479 pound-feet of torque between 2,000 and 3,600 rpm. For context, the 2021 model posts figures of 401 and 381, respectively.

Motorists in some markets will be able to order the 300-Series with a 3.3-liter turbodiesel V6 that produces 301 horsepower and a stout 516 pound-feet of torque. While the 3.3 is a new engine, the 3.5 is likely related to the twin-turbocharged unit that Lexus puts in some of its cars. Unverified rumors claim a hybrid drivetrain will join the range for the first time, but the gasoline-electric system doesn't appear on the leaked documents posted on Instagram.

Whether the Land Cruiser will return to the United States is murky; its low annual sales make the business case difficult. Lexus will again receive its own version of the SUV, however, and the next LX stands a much better chance of receiving clearance to travel to America. Better yet, it will allegedly eschew downsizing and keep its V8 engine.

The same user posted a separate document that outlines the color palette. Some carry over, like Glacier White and Attitude Black, but there are four new additions called Pearl White Metallic, Classic White, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, and Moonlight Ocean Metallic, respectively. Keep in mind color options may differ from market to market.

An earlier leak suggests Toyota gave the 300 a bolder, boxier design characterized by a larger grille, squared-off wheel arches, and a lower window line. Luxury and off-road prowess will again be the truck's focus, and a top-spec GR-S model will join the line-up for those willing to trade comfort for an extra serving of all-terrain capability.

Toyota is expected to launch the next Land Cruiser in May or June, though there won't be much left to learn about it if the leaks continue at this pace. Sales in global markets, like Australia, will start shortly after.

Related video: