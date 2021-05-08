'Bus Simulator 21' gets a new trailer and official Mercedes-Benz buses | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'Bus Simulator 21' will include officially licensed Mercedes-Benz buses

It was announced this week that Mercedes-Benz will be returning to the "Bus Simulator" franchise as an official license partner. The latest installment of the popular sim game is set to drop on Sept. 7, and it will include two new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses for the first time in the series history in addition to the Citaro G, Citaro K, Citaro O 530, CapaCity and the CapaCity L articulated bus. The game will feature 30 licensed buses in all with both single-player and multiplayer modes. Check out the Mercedes-Benz reveal trailer below to see more.

'Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure' is getting a Hot Wheels DLC

The Hot Wheels brand is popping up everywhere lately, and as of this week we learned that everyone's favorite miniature cars will be making an appearance in "Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure" by way of DLC. Beach Buggy 2 is a kart racing game available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The Hot Wheels DLC pack will be available next week and it's set to include seven classic Hot Wheels cars (Rip Rod, Surf 'N Turf, Bone Shaker, Twin Mill III, Donut Drifter, Hotweiler and Loco Punk) as well as four new racetracks, complete with orange loop-de-loops. You'll be able to pick up the DLC on May 12 for $9.99.

Lamborghini brings the Essenza SCV12 to 'Asphalt 9: Legends'

We've learned that Lamborghini's limited-production hypercar, the Essenza SCV12, will be making its "Asphalt 9" debut next week, on May 13. The mobile game franchise just recently passed 1 billion total downloads, and this addition is sure to drive that number up even further. Notably, the Essenza SCV12 is a track car, and its inclusion in the game will be the first time players will be able to experience the car, even virtually, on actual famous roads. If you'd like to check it out, be sure to download "Asphalt 9" on your mobile device for free.