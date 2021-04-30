2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe gains factory 2-inch lift kit and an at-home charger

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is stepping into the Jeep world just like any other Wrangler would, with a boatload of Jeep-backed accessories you can tack onto it. That’s the beauty of the 4xe. You get the convenience of a useful 21 miles running on electric power, but it’s still a Wrangler, so you get the benefits that come with it.

Jeep’s big news to share with us today is in the form of a lift kit. There’s a new Jeep Performance Parts lift kit out that is specifically designed for the 4xe. It raises the Wrangler's ride height by 2 inches — Jeep markets it as the first lift kit for a PHEV. Subaru could make a claim for the Crosstrek Hybrid being the first with the factory-backed Crawford Performance lift, though it’s a rather pointless claim.

The Jeep kit includes FOX shocks, new springs, new front lower control arms, specific front and rear stabilizer links, new front and rear bump stops, all the fasteners you need plus a JPP badge. It’s a hell of a package for just a 2-inch lift, plus it all arrives in a fancy JPP-branded wood crate. All of the above will cost you $1,495. Jeep specifies that all of the parts are specifically tuned and designed for the 4xe — we assume that means they’ve revised some specs to better handle the 4xe’s extra weight from the electric components.

In addition to the lift kit, Jeep also announced the availability and price of a Mopar- and Jeep-branded 240-volt at-home charger. You can choose between a “plug-in” version or a “hardwired” version. Both will add electric range to your 4xe at the rate of about 14.5 miles per hour on the charger. You can snag one of them at the Mopar eStore. The plug-in one costs $621.50, and the hardwired charger is $647.90.

Beyond these parts, the JPP catalog is wide open to this Wrangler, just as it is with every other. Both the lift kit and chargers are available now, though, so you can already get to customizing and spending more money on your new plug-in hybrid Jeep.

