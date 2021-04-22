Toyota Land Cruiser 300-series spotted in the sheetmetal

The Toyota Land Cruiser will cease sales in America after 2021, but a next-generation model will soldier on in the rest of the world. Now, a fully undisguised one has been spotted ahead of its reveal this summer.

The truck was spotted by Instagram user hamad1two3 somewhere in the Middle East in what appears to be a shipping and receiving facility. The vehicles still have pre-delivery protective plastic sheeting on their body panels.

Right away we see an even larger grille than the outgoing 200-series with an additional U-shaped lower graphic connecting the two headlights. The hood features more elaborate sculpting, while fenders and haunches bulge further over more squared off wheel arches than the outgoing model's. At the rear the lower window line rises in a sharper incline as well.

The account links to a Russian Land Cruiser forum, which reveals more of the 300-series' details via parts diagrams used by service centers. Five wheel options in 17-, 18- and 20-inch diameters will be offered. Interestingly, buttons on the dash appear to offer both front and rear differential locks (the 200 had rear only).

There will also be three different start/stop buttons, one of which features a Gazoo Racing logo. That seems to confirm rumors of a GR-spec trim level. If the other rumors for this range-topping off-road enthusiasts' grade proves correct, buyers will be able to delete VDIM (the system that operates traction and stability control), sequential blinkers and the sunroof for a hard-core four-wheeling spec. Front and rear locking differentials and Toyota's KDSS system are said to be standard on this trim as well as smaller 18-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires.

The vehicles shown in the photos appear to be wearing the 20-inch wheels, so it's likely the luxury-spec version. As such, expect the Gazoo Racing variant to have a less bling-tastic grille and side skirt treatment. The production version is said to have an on-sale date around August (except in the U.S.).

